Two newborn girls found dead in separate cases

Two newborn girls found dead in separate cases

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Ulhasnagar A newborn girl was found dead in a gutter at Ulhasnagar on Wednesday. The infant’s body was found after a shopkeeper from Gol Maidan, Ulhasnagar camp number 2, found that the gutter chamber near his shop was choked and water was entering the premises.

A plumber was called to clean the chamber, where he found the baby. The baby was rushed to a government hospital where she was declared dead.

The baby was just three to four days old.

“A case under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused and we have started investigations,” said an officer from Ulhasnagar police station.

Body wrapped in plastic found on track

Another newborn was found on railway tracks was wrapped in a black plastic bag, said the Kalyan, Government Railway Police. As per GRP officials, on-duty hawaldar Ashok Mane found the baby wrapped plastic bag on the railway tracks around 8am. The police took the newborn to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar but it was declared dead on arrival.

“It is suspected that someone might have thrown the newborn wrapped in the bag from a running local or from a distance in the tracks. We are investigating the case, “ said an officer of Kalyan GRP.

“The baby had injuries on head and one of her legs was fractured. We have registered the offence against an unknown person,” added the officer.

