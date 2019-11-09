e-paper
Two Nigerians arrested with 100gm heroin in Chandigarh

Tried to flee on spotting patrolling policemen in Sectors 17 and 43.

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested two Nigerian men after recovering 105gm heroin from them in separate cases on Thursday.

Police said a team of the crime branch was patrolling near the fire station turn in Sector 17, when they spotted a man walking suspiciously on seeing the police.

On apprehending the man, the cops found 55gm heroin in his possession. The accused then identified himself as Chukwnebuku, 20, of Abuja, Nigeria. He is currently living in Dwarka, New Delhi.

He was arrested and booked under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During interrogation, Chukwnebuku revealed that he brought the drugs from Delhi to supply in Chandigarh. He was produced before a court and sent to two-day police custody.

In another case, Juseph James, 28, also of Dwarka, New Delhi, was arrested with 50gm heroin near the Sector-43 ISBT.

A police party patrolling near the bus stand spotted the accused running towards the jungle on noticing cops around 5:30pm. The policemen chased and apprehended him, and on frisking him, recovered 50gm heroin.

He was arrested and booked under Section 21 of the NDPS Act. A court later sent him to one-day police remand.

Police said he was previously also arrested by the Una police in Himachal Pradesh, and was currently out on bail.

