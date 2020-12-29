Two Nigerians arrested with drugs worth ₹15.15 lakh

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 01:16 IST

Two Nigerians were recently arrested for possessing drugs worth ~15.15 lakh. The accused were living here on a fake visa.

The anti-narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested Kenneth Simon Kezi, 28, from Kharghar, for possessing 52 grams of amphetamine in powdered form, worth ~2.8 lakh. Police said they had received a tip-off that Kezi would come there to sell the drugs, when they were looking for him on Thursday evening.

During interrogation, Kezi revealed that he had procured the drugs from Nomeinan Dozi Isikerial, 44. The police team raided Isikerial’s house located near Kopri village.

“During the raid we found drugs including 107 grams of mescaline powder worth ~5.35 lakh and 100 MDMA tablets worth ~7 lakh. The accused have been remanded in custody till January 3,” said Ravindra Budhwant, senior inspector at the ANC unit.

Police said they have been alert ahead of the New Year’s Eve as drug peddlers are likely to sell MDMA tablets which are party drugs.

While police have also recovered a laptop and visa from the accused, sources said the passport office has informed them that the visa is fake. They are investigating into the authenticity of the same as well. Only after the investigations, police will be able to say for how long the duo has been staying in Navi Mumbai.