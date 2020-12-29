e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Cities / Two Nigerians arrested with drugs worth ₹15.15 lakh

Two Nigerians arrested with drugs worth ₹15.15 lakh

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2019 01:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two Nigerians were recently arrested for possessing drugs worth ~15.15 lakh. The accused were living here on a fake visa.

The anti-narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested Kenneth Simon Kezi, 28, from Kharghar, for possessing 52 grams of amphetamine in powdered form, worth ~2.8 lakh. Police said they had received a tip-off that Kezi would come there to sell the drugs, when they were looking for him on Thursday evening.

During interrogation, Kezi revealed that he had procured the drugs from Nomeinan Dozi Isikerial, 44. The police team raided Isikerial’s house located near Kopri village.

“During the raid we found drugs including 107 grams of mescaline powder worth ~5.35 lakh and 100 MDMA tablets worth ~7 lakh. The accused have been remanded in custody till January 3,” said Ravindra Budhwant, senior inspector at the ANC unit.

Police said they have been alert ahead of the New Year’s Eve as drug peddlers are likely to sell MDMA tablets which are party drugs.

While police have also recovered a laptop and visa from the accused, sources said the passport office has informed them that the visa is fake. They are investigating into the authenticity of the same as well. Only after the investigations, police will be able to say for how long the duo has been staying in Navi Mumbai.

top news
At 2.4°C,coldest December day for Delhi in two decades, IMD issues red alert
At 2.4°C,coldest December day for Delhi in two decades, IMD issues red alert
Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by cops, meets kin of jailed protester
Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by cops, meets kin of jailed protester
Chidambaram bats for Rahul Gandhi over Amit Shah’s CAA-debate challenge
Chidambaram bats for Rahul Gandhi over Amit Shah’s CAA-debate challenge
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities