Two people die after tree falls on them in Thane

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:15 IST

Two people died after a palm tree snapped and a part of it fell on them during a downpour, at the state transport bus depot near Thane railway station, late on Tuesday, when thunderstorms led to 11 trees falling across the city.

While Amaan Liaquat Sheikh, 19, a resident of Kausa, died on the spot, Rupchand Deepak Jaiswal, 33, a resident of Naupada, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“The incident took place around 10.30pm. The tree was not in a dangerous condition nor was it recently trimmed. Owing to its height and heavy winds, half the tree broke and fell on these two. They were immediately shifted to the Thane Civil Hospital,” said Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

While Jaiswal was a hawker sitting below the tree, Sheikh was a salesman in a nearby showroom and was returning from work.

Families of the duo have demanded compensation from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Jaiswal was the sole breadwinner of his family and his wife is eight months pregnant. Jaiswal’s family lives in Rajabari, Gorakhpur, while he stays with his sister and brother-in-law. He used to sell earphones and mobile covers.

Santosh, 40, Jaiswal’s brother-in-law, said he was a familiar face at this bus stop for the past 15 years.

“When it started raining, he wrapped up his goods and was trying to lock them in a stall when the tree fell,” said Santosh.

Meanwhile, a relative of Shaikh said, “He worked as salesman for four months and took a break. On Monday, he got a call from them asking him to join work again. Tuesday was his first day after the break”.

Shaikh is survived by his father, who is an autorickshaw driver, mother and two younger sisters.

Sheikh, who usually commuted by bike, decided to take a bus and was waiting for it at the stop when the incident took place.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:15 IST