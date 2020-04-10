Two Punjab-origin men held with 38kg cocaine in Canada

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:04 IST

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has arrested two Indo-Canadian men and seized around 38kg of suspected cocaine from a commercial vehicle. The estimated the value of the contraband is over 4.8 million CAD, approximately ₹26.2 crore.

The accused have been identified as Sukdeep Singh (31) of Brampton, Ontario, and Inderjeet Singh (26) of Lindsay, Ontario.

In a press release issued on April 10, the CBSA stated that its officers seized approximately 38kg of suspected cocaine from a commercial load on March 17, 2020. The truck entered Canada through the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary examination to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Windsor Detachment (Ontario). During the examination, border services officers discovered suspected cocaine within a mixed commercial load of citrus fruits.

The statement added that the RCMP charged the two accused with the importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The subjects are scheduled in an Ontario court on June 8, 2020.

“The CBSA wants to send a clear message. We are absolutely committed to working with our enforcement partners, such as the RCMP, to safeguard Canadians; especially during these trying times. We remain committed to keeping narcotics out of our communities,” said Ambassador Bridge operations district director Joe McMahon in the statement.

Similarly, RCMP south west district commander Nancy Burniston said that this seizure was indicative of how both their agencies were working together to keep their communities safe. This partnership is essential in order to keep illicit drugs off the streets, she added.