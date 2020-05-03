e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two residents in Yamunanagar test positive for Covid-19

Two residents in Yamunanagar test positive for Covid-19

Sabzi Mandi commission agent, woman take district coronavirus count to three

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 14:19 IST
Bhavey Nagpal| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhavey Nagpal| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
The district had reported three positive cases of coronavirus last month.
The district had reported three positive cases of coronavirus last month. (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
         

Yamunanagar reported two new cases of coronavirus with a 58-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man testing positive on Saturday night.

Civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said, “The woman is a resident of Durga Garden area in Yamunanagar and reported to the Covid hospital with flu-like symptoms.

She has no other ailment. The man is a commission agent (arthiya) at Sabzi Mandi and is a resident of the Modern Colony near the Industrial Training Institute. He had gone to a private hospital that referred him to the Covid hospital for sampling.”

The two new cases have taken the coronavirus count in Yamunanagar to three.

A 27-year-old man, who had returned from Nanded in Maharashtra via Ambala, had tested positive on Saturday.

The district had reported three positive cases of coronavirus last month. However, all three patients had been discharged on April 16 and have completed their quarantine period.

tags
top news
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
‘Service before Self’: Army praises 5 security personnel killed in Handwara encounter
‘Service before Self’: Army praises 5 security personnel killed in Handwara encounter
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news