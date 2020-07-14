e-paper
Two senior citizens fall for ATM, online fraud

Two senior citizens fall for ATM, online fraud

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:43 IST
Two senior citizens from Navi Mumbai were cheated in separate incidents of ATM fraud and phishing, on Saturday. In one incident, a man stole ₹40,000 from a senior citizen’s account after helping him withdraw money from the ATM. While in another case, the victim was duped of ₹75,850 by a man posing as a bank official.

Around 10am, Radheshyam Basak, 76, a resident of Ulwe, had gone to an ATM kiosk to withdraw money. As Basak was facing difficulty in inserting the card in the machine, he asked a man, present inside the kiosk, for help.

“Basak typed the pin in front of the accused and withdrew ₹10,000. The accused then stole the card, without the senior citizen realising it. Later, he withdrew ₹40,000 from the account,” said an officer from NRI police station.

In the second incident, Yashpal Singhla, 68, was at his Seawoods residence when he received a call from an unknown number around 5pm on Saturday. The caller falsely identified himself as a bank official.

The conman told Singhla that he is calling to verify his credit card details. Trusting him, the senior citizen gave his card number, with the card validation digits (CVD). Using the information, the phishing conman withdrew ₹75,850 in two transactions.

The NRI Coastal police have registered cases of cheating in both the incidents against unknown persons.

