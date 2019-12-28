e-paper
Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Two sentenced to 3 years in prison for molesting girl

Two sentenced to 3 years in prison for molesting girl

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Two persons were sentenced to three years in jail by a Thane court for molesting a 16-year-old girl .

District judge GP Shirsat convicted Bunty alias Indrasen Thakre and Ganesh Mule under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The court also imposed a fine of ₹7,000 on each accused, additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale said.

The accused, both residents of Ambadi in Bhiwandi, had molested the minor on December 6, 2013 when she was returning from school, Hiwrale said.

“Thakare hugged her while Mule pulled her scarf. After the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents, a case was filed in Ganeshpuri police station. The two, both labourers, were arrested soon after,” she said.

