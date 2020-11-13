e-paper
Two sisters dead, two others injured in car accident in Shimla's Rampur Bushahr

Two sisters dead, two others injured in car accident in Shimla’s Rampur Bushahr

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two sisters were killed while two others sustained injures as a car plunged into a deep gorge in Rampur Bushahr subdivision in Shimla.

The deceased were identified as Vidya Bhakti, 22, and Anjali, 18, both residents of Chamada village in Nankhari tehsil of Shimla. The injured aredriver Suraj, 25, of Naya Dharta village in Nirmand tehsil of Kullu, and Indira, 25, of Tangri village in Nankhari tehsil.

The accident took place when they were on their way to Chamada village and the driver lost control of the vehicle near Shuni, killing Vidya on the spot, leaving the other three injured.

Police rescued the injured and recovered the body. The injured were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, in Rampur Bushahr, where Anjali succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The other two are undergoing treatment. Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Chawla said police are conducting investigation.

