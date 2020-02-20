Two stations to get more CCTV cameras

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:53 IST

Thane After measures to curb track deaths between Thane and Diva stretch failed, the Central Railway has decided to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) on the stretch to know the reasons for accidents.

Last year, the stretch saw 45 deaths due to crowded trains and 90 track deaths were reported in the previous two years.

The Central Railway recently got an approval to install more CCTV cameras in Thane and Kalyan railway stations.

Thane railway station has 157 CCTV cameras.

Rajesh Pandav, senior police inspector, Thane RPF, said, “We have got a sanction to install 40 more CCTVs. Some of the CCTVs will be installed in the accident-prone areas between Kalwa and Mumbra as three accidents were reported recently. We have carried out a survey on where exactly the CCTVs should be installed.”

Pandav said CCTV cameras will help them know the exact reason for the accidents.

“Accidents are mostly due to crowded trains. We will also check if there is a particular turn or bend where accidents repeatedly occur so that safety measures can be implemented,” he added.

The railways has proposed to install additional CCTV cameras but there is no dedicated team to monitor the CCTV cameras.

An officer from Government Railway Police (GRP), Thane, said, “We will need a dedicated staff to monitor the additional cameras. At present whenever there is an accident, we have to rely on the contractor who had installed the CCTVs and check the camera feeds to trace the movement of an accused or victim. This delays investigation in case of an accident or theft.”

Apart from CCTV cameras, the two stations will be fitted with metal detectors and additional security personnel will also be deployed.

More than 10 lakh people commute from Thane station daily while Kalyan station sees more than five lakh commuters a day.

Even as the railways are investing in equipment, commuters have complained that the station lacks manpower to man the equipment or manage the crowd during the peak hours.

Shabri Naik, 28, a resident of Badlapur who travels to Thane for work, said, “There is no metal detector or bag scanner on the west side of Thane station where the footfall is comparatively more. Although there is a metal detector on the east side, it is unmanned.”

Gaurangi Patil, 33, a local commuter from Dombivli, said platforms do not have security personnel.

Patil said, “There is a huge crowd at Thane station during peak hours and additional security is needed to manage the crowd, especially while boarding a train. Most of the compartments are blocked by passengers, thus it is important that security personnel help commuters to board. Thane station does not have sufficient security personnel deployed during peak hours.”

The RPF officers said they have demanded additional force to man the crowd.

“There are 80 RPF personnel manning the station. We have demanded RPF headquarters in Mumbai to give 50 personnel more for Thane station. We expect that the additional posts will get approval soon,” said a senior official from RPF Thane.

Kalyan station, which is also another busy station on CR has 188 CCTV cameras.

“The station will get 45 CCTVs more, 50 metal detectors and 50 Maharashtra Security Force personnel within a month,” said the officers.