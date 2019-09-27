Two unidentified assailants throw acid on woman in Saharanpur

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:59 IST

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants threw acid on a 24-year-old woman in Nangal town of Saharanpur district on Thursday night, said police. They said that a case had been registered at the Nangal police station and efforts were on to identify the accused. The victim sustained burn injuries on her back and was admitted to a hospital in Deoband where doctors stated her to be out of danger, said police.

Senior superintendent of police, Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar P, said that a few suspects had been rounded up for interrogation.

“There is a possibility that some persons known to the victim were behind this incident, but she and her family members have, so far, not provided the police with any details about their identity,” said the SSP, adding that efforts were on to crack the case at the earliest.

The SSP said the woman was a resident of a village in Nangal area and she and her mother ran a beauty parlour in the town. “She was on her way back to her village with her brother after closing the parlour when the incident happened. Two two motorcycle-borne assailants approached the two from behind, threw acid on the woman and escaped. Her brother and some passersby called up Nangal police who rushed there and took her to a hospital in Deoband,” said Dinesh Kumar.

