Two unidentified men snatch mobile phone

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:51 IST

Gurugram: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 25-year-old man in New Colony on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Manohar Kumar Chaudhary, the victim, is a native of Madhubani, Bihar and a resident of Surat Nagar, Sector 104. He works at a garment shop in New Colony.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 10.15 pm when the victim was walking towards his residence from the shop after his shift got over.

In the police complaint, he said that he was talking on his mobile phone while walking. Suddenly two men on a motorcycle allegedly came from behind, and one of them snatched his phone. He allegedly began screaming for help but no one could catch the men and they fled the spot.

Bhartender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), New Colony police station said, “We registered the case after the victim approached the police. The men are yet to be identified. We are checking the CCTV footage of the incident. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against two unidentified men under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at New Colony police station on Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 23:51 IST