Two UP cops booked for brutally thrashing youth in front of child

A youth was allegedly kicked, punched and slapped in front of his five-year-old ailing nephew by two cops in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. He was reportedly beaten up for failing to produce the documents of his motorbike during a vehicle checking drive at a village under Sakarpur police station of the district.

After video clips of the incident went viral on the social media on Thursday, the accused cops were suspended and sent to lines on Friday. A case was also registered against them, said superintendent of police (SP) Siddharthnagar, Dr Dharamveer Singh.

“On the basis of an internal inquiry into the incident -- headed by the circle officer of area -- chowki in-charge sub-inspector Virendra Mishra and head police constable Mahendra Prasad were suspended and sent to police lines for their grave misconduct. A report has also been forwarded to the IG in this matter,” said the SP.

“Today (Friday), the victim’s father submitted a complaint to us and we registered a case against the accused cops. They have been booked under sections 166 (public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 (breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

In a video of the assault, the 25-year-old victim, Rinku Pandey, is seen begging for mercy, as cops continue to thrash him in front of a crowd of onlookers.

Seeking action against the accused cops, Rinku’s father Yogendra Pandey told HT on Friday, “I was at home when I got call from the police, informing me that my son had been caught for not having his bike’s papers. They asked me to come with the papers and take away my son and his bike from the police chowki. When I reached there, cops told me that my son was drunk and had created a ruckus -- which was untrue. My son had suffered severe injuries in the assault. He had no fault except for the fact that he had argued. I demand strict action against the errant cops. I am also ready to approach the chief minister if no action is taken.”

Terming the incident as one that had tarnished the image of the police, the SP said, “A medic examination of the victim was conducted at the district hospital and required treatment was given to him after which he was discharged.”

According to locals, Rinku was returning home with his ailing nephew after showing him to a local doctor on Tuesday when the accused policemen stopped him at Sakarpur to check his driving licence and vehicle papers.

Onlookers said the youth told the police that he lived close to the chowki and would show them the papers there after dropping his nephew home. They said the cop refused to hand back the bike keys, pushed him off the vehicle, and then kicked and punched him in the stomach and the back while hurling abuses.

In the video, the youth is seen asking them ‘what wrong have I done?’ as the policemen continue to thrash him. One of the cops is also seen asking the onlookers to take the youth’s motorbike to the chowki, however, nobody comes forward. A few minutes after the assault, the injured youth is seen standing up with trembling legs and complaining to the onlookers -- ‘tum sab tamasha dekhte rahe bas’ (all of you remained mute spectators).

