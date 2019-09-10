Two wanted for double murder arrested after encounter

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:17 IST

Greater Noida: Two men, wanted in connection with a double murder, were arrested after an encounter with police in Greater Noida.

The two suspects had allegedly committed the crime on September 2, suspecting one of the victims to be a police informer. They were identified as Sukhmeet, 27, and Yogesh, 28, residents of Dadri. The two victims — Kuldeep and Rahul — worked in private companies and lived in Shiv Vatika Colony area of Dadri. Rahul was to marry in October while Kuldeep was unmarried.

Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said on September 2, the suspects allegedly killed Rahul and his friend Kuldeep and dumped their bodies in the bushes in Junpat village of Greater Noida. They had also placed a countrymade gun near the bodies to mislead the police.

Villagers spotted the bodies and informed the police. Harendra Singh, a resident of Junpat village, filed a complaint and a case of murder was registered against unknown persons at the Surajpur police station on September 3.

Krishna said Rahul’s family suspected the involvement of Yogesh and Sukhmeet in the crime. He said a police team detained Sukhmeet on Monday (September 9) but he fled custody. “On Tuesday morning, we received information about the suspects’ movement near Depot Metro roundabout. A police team reached the spot and signalled their car, a WagonR, to stop for checking. However, the suspects tried to flee after opening fire at the police team,” he said.

The police fired in retaliation and the two men were hit in the leg. The police team immediately apprehended the suspects and seized the car.

Krishna said the accused had a grudge against Rahul. “Yogesh was arrested for the alleged robbery in a garment showroom on May 18. He was sent to judicial custody and he missed his sister’s wedding since he was in jail. He also suspected Rahul of sharing his whereabouts with police, which he believed led to his arrest,” Krishna said.

Sukhmeet too had a grudge against Rahul. The SSP said Sukhmeet suspected Rahul’s involvement in the murder of his cousin Laddo on May 28. Then Yogesh and Sukhmeet ganged up and decided to kill Rahul. The two suspects roped in a third man, Saurabh Rana, to execute the plan.

“On September 2, Yogesh called Rahul to meet him for some personal work. Rahul asked his friend Kuldeep to accompany him,” Krishna said. Yogesh took both persons in his WagonR and later picked up Sukhmeet and Saurabh on the way. Near Junpat village, the three suspects shot dead Rahul. They feared that Kuldeep would disclose the matter to police, hence they killed him and dumped both bodies in the bushes,” Krishna said.

Krishna said Yogesh and Sukhmeet have a criminal past and are wanted in over 15 cases of robbery, snatching, and those under the Arms Act in Noida and Ghaziabad. The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Rana is currently on the run.

