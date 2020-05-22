e-paper
Two-week-old baby among 58 new cases in Navi Mumbai

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 01:04 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday reported 58 new cases, taking the city’s tally to 1,422. Two deaths were also reported.

Among those who have tested positive are a two-week-old baby girl from Indiranagar, Turbhe, and a two-year-old girl from Shiravane, Nerul.

A total of 13 new Covid positive cases were reported from Panvel on Thursday, taking the total in the region to 318.

