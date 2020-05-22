Two-week-old baby among 58 new cases in Navi Mumbai

Updated: May 22, 2020 01:04 IST

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday reported 58 new cases, taking the city’s tally to 1,422. Two deaths were also reported.

Among those who have tested positive are a two-week-old baby girl from Indiranagar, Turbhe, and a two-year-old girl from Shiravane, Nerul.

A total of 13 new Covid positive cases were reported from Panvel on Thursday, taking the total in the region to 318.