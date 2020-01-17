Two women dead, cases of dowry death registered against in-laws

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:47 IST

New Delhi Two women died in mysterious circumstances at the house of their in-laws in two separate incidents in the city. While one of the incidents was reported from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, the other was reported from Burari in north Delhi between Monday and Thursday. The police have registered separate cases of dowry death against the in-laws of the dead women in the two incidents. The initial enquiry in both the incidents, however, has indicated that the women allegedly killed themselves, the police said.

On Thursday, the north district police received information from a private hospital in Civil Lines regarding a woman who was brought dead by her in-laws from Burari. A police team reached the hospital and met the doctors, who told them that it was a case of hanging. The 29-year-old woman’s in-laws told them that she had allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan. Her family members also arrived after being informed about the incident, said a police officer privy to the case.

“The woman’s father recorded his statement in which he accused her daughter’s in-laws of killing her for dowry. He alleged that the in-laws were demanding a gold biscuit and ₹50,000 in cash, despite the fact that they were given a car and other valuables as dowry during the marriage in January last year. The in-laws had been torturing her since the dowry demands were not being met,” said the officer.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (north) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that a case of dowry death has been registered at the Burari police station on the complaint of the woman’s father. “The allegations are being verified. The investigation is on,” Gupta said. “The woman was not pregnant,” the additional DCP said, when asked about her pregnancy.

In the second case, which took place on Monday in Pandav Nagar, a woman in her mid-twenties died after allegedly falling down from the terrace of the home of her in-laws. While the in-laws told the police that she jumped off the building, her family members accused them of killing her for dowry. “We have registered a case of dowry death in which the woman’s husband and his brother are named,” said another police officer.