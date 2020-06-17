e-paper
Two-year-old boy found dead in Sector 12

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram:

A two-year-old boy was found dead outside a liquor store in Sector 12 on Wednesday morning, the police said, adding that the toddler was yet to be identified.

The police have filed an inquest report under Section 174 of code of criminal procedure in the case.

According to the police, the child’s semi-clad body was discovered by a sweets seller around 8.30am when he was taking a stroll in the area. The police said the seller reported the incident to the control room and a team from Sector 14 police station rushed to the area.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Prima facie, it appears that the boy died due to an ailment. There are no external injury marks on his body. We cannot rule out the possibility of sexual assault. But the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem.”

The police said they were interviewing people in the nearby slum area in Sector 12 to identify the boy and his family.

His body has been kept in the mortuary for identification as per the protocol, said the police official, adding that other police stations have been informed to check for any missing report of a child filed in the last week.

