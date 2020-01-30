U12 interschool athletics: 100m girls medallists all nurse the right genes

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:52 IST

PUNE Sporting genes were on display as the girls under-12 100m final delivered medals to Yashashree Sakpal (gold), Priya Margaj (silver), and Sejal Sapte (bronze).

The colour of their medals is different, but all have two things in common; all train at Baburao Sanas Ground under Sudhakar Memane and Sanjay Patankar; and at least one of their respective parents is a former sportspersons.

The girls are competing in the under-12 category in the inter-school athletics meet at the Maharashtriya Mandal, Mukundnagar on Thursday.

Sakpal’s gold came in a time of 14.11seconds, while Margaj ran 14:34sec and Sapte (14:52sec) won bronze.

“My daughter is interested in gymnastics and running. We have good running centres in the middle of the city, so we prefer running. We don’t have many gymnastic centres in the city,” said the proud dad Santosh Sakpal, a former state Malkhamb exponent.

“I used to play kabaddi and represented state, apart from clubs in Chinchwad,” is said Ravindra Margaj, watching his daughter sprint.

Eleven-year old Sejal Sapte is the daughter of a national kho kho player.

“Currently I am training at the Abhinav English Medium School under the coach Sudhakar Memane. I hope to continue with sports,” said Sejal, and her kho-kho mum, Rasika Sapte, added, “Whichever sports she wants to play in future we are ready for it.”

“Kho-kho these days is not played in school. If kho-kho is played regularly in school we will see more players,” is the footnote.