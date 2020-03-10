U14 interschool: SSPMS drop the catch, and the match, to put Jai Hind in finals

cities

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 14:50 IST

Jai Hind High School versus SSPMS Day School

Semifinal; toss: SSPMS Day School win toss, decide to bat; Venue: Law College Cricket Ground

Brief scores: SSPMS Day School 158 all out in 39 overs (Swayam Yadav 54 (59b); Aryan Gogawale 23 (50b); Ganesh Kalel 3-23) lose to Jai Hind High School 159 for 27.2 overs (Ganesh Kalel 46 (35b); Atharva Choudhari 36 (40b); Aaryasure Sonwane 2-34)

Result: Jai Hind High School won by seven wickets

SSPMS Day School versus Jai Hind High School

4.05 Run rate per over 5.82

32 Extras 33

13 Fours 15

0 Sixes 1

3 Dropped catches 0

1 Maiden overs 4

7 Misfields 4

Game changing moments

SSPMS drop catch, and match

After putting on a decent score of 158 runs, SSPMS had the chance to cause an upset, with opening bowler Aaryasure Sonawane taking two early wickets. Dropped catches ruined their chances of winning the contest.

In-form openers Pushkar Karkhile and Om Vadaraikar were back in the dugout with only 31 runs on the scoreboard in four overs.

Jai Hind School’s middle order had not been teste and the SSPMS bowlers could have put them under pressure, but catching and fielding let the team down.

Ganesh Kalel, Jai Hind’s man of the match, was dropped twice.

Atharva Choudhari also chipped in 36 runs which included four boundaries.

Battle of the extras

Along with the contest for a berth in the final, it seemed like the bowlers were also in the race to win the battle of the extras, as a total 65 extras were bowled in the match - winning team bowling 33, and the opponents, 32.

Man of the match: Ganesh Kalel (all-rounder)

Batting: Right hand, one down; runs 46; balls 35; 4s: 6; 6:1; strike rate: 131.43

Bowling: Right-arm off spin; first change; overs: 8; wickets: 3; runs 23; dot balls: 35; economy: 2.88

“Both the openers fell early today, so my job was to stay there and build the innings which I did. I bowled leg spin only couple of times. The focus was on bowling dot balls and pitching the ball in right areas.”

Captain’s corner

Om Vadaraikar, Jai Hind High School

“We should have bowled out SSPMS early as they were 107 for 8 in 28 overs. In the final, we will play more sensible cricket and the focus will be on not giving too many extras.”

Swayam Yadav, SSPMS Day School

“We were not up to the mark with fielding and catching and it made things difficult for us. We got two early wickets, but we dropped three catches and two were of Ganesh Kalel; and he took match away from us.”

Final

Jai Hind High School versus Symbiosis High School B

Format: Two-day match (March 11 and 12)

2 innings of 40 overs each

Teams will play first innings on Day 1, and second on Day 2