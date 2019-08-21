Ulhasnagar building collapse: Residents demand rehabilitation, aid

cities

Around 200 residents of Mahak apartments that collapsed two weeks ago, staged a silent protest outside Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) headquarters on Tuesday.

The five-storey building in Ulhasnagar collapsed on August 13, rendering 500 people homeless. The residents protested while several politicians and civic officials passed by to attend the general body meeting. They have been complaining against the civic body for not addressing their issues such as lack of rehabilitation and monetary aid to pay rent. “We want homes. Children are skipping classes as they don’t have books. We cannot live at our relative’s place as it is affecting our daily life,” said Nimmi Guwalani, 55, who lived in B wing of Mahak apartments.

“The building was illegal so redevelopment is not possible. The only way to help them is cluster development which the government is working on,” said Santosh Deherkar, deputy commissioner, UMC.

Corporators highlighted the issue at the general body meeting. A resolution to help residents take up structural audit and repair works of their buildings was passed before the meeting was adjourned.

“I have asked corporators to donate three months’ salary. Some of them have agreed,” said Pancham Kalani, mayor.

A total of ₹3.6 lakh will be given to the affected families. Even as the protest was on, a portion of false ceiling of the UMC headquarters fell. No one was injured.

