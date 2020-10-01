e-paper
Ulhasnagar man held for assaulting wine shop owner, managers with hammer, scissors

Ulhasnagar man held for assaulting wine shop owner, managers with hammer, scissors

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:21 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
         

Titwala police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old mechanic for stabbing a wine shop owner and two shop employees with a hammer and scissors. The fight took place over payment of ₹500. Police identified the accused Govind Prem Prakash Verma, a resident of Ulhasnagar, with the help of CCTV footage.

“He was arrested on Wednesday and will be produced in court on Thursday. The accused alleged he committed the crime under the influence of alcohol,” said Vijay Surve, sub-inspector, Titwala police station.

The incident took place at 8.13pm on Monday at Roz Wines shop at Maharal in Titwala. The complainant Laxmi Ahuja, 42, the manager at the wine shop claimed the accused came to the shop and said that he had paid ₹500 to purchase alcohol. “Ahuja denied this, saying that they had never seen the accused before. He asked Verma to wait till they checked the CCTV footage to clear the confusion. Instead of waiting, Verma left the shop and returned 15 minutes later with a hammer and scissors. He entered the shop and started assaulting Ahuja, another manager and the shop owner Dharmapal Vanjani,” a police officer said.

Vanjani, Ahuja and the other shop manager were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Titwala.

Titwala police registered a case of assault and attempt to murder against Verma after verifying the entire incident on the CCTV footage of the shop.

