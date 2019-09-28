Ulhasnagar MLA quits NCP ‘to make way for others’

cities

In another major setback to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), MLA Jyoti Kalani, 67, president of the Ulhasnagar unit, resigned from the party on Friday to “make way for others”. The NCP has now appointed Sonia Dhami, 47, as the president of its Ulhasnagar unit.

In her resignation letter to NCP state president Jayant Patil, Kalani, a former mayor of Ulhasnagar, said, “I am resigning for personal reasons. I will not contest the elections. I resigned to make way for others from the party to contest. The party is still strong. I have taken retirement from the party for the time being. I have no plans to join any other party.” Earlier, there were talks of Kalani joining the BJP or the Shiv Sena as her son Omie, who runs Team Omie Kalani, is an ally of the BJP in the UMC. His wife, Pancham, is the mayor on a BJP ticket. “Ever since I sent my resignation letter, I have not heard back if it has been accepted or not,” said Kalani.

Dhami has been working for NCP for the past 10 years in UMC corporator Bharat Gangotri’s ward. “I have been working for women and their welfare. The party chose me as the president and I will handle the party proceedings in the city,” she said.

Meanwhile, former assistant commissioner of police, Jagdish Lohankar, 62, on Friday joined the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Sources from Kalyan said he is likely to contest the Assembly polls from Kalyan (East). “I am looking forward to do good work for the city. I know Kalyan and its problems, and I’m willing to solve them,” he said.

