Ulhasnagar residents send postcards to CM Fadnavis over more FSI

The residents of Ulhasnagar, who have been rendered homeless after their buildings collapsed, have started sending postcards to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding an increase in the city’s floor space index (FSI).

More FSI will make redevelopment of old buildings easy.

On Friday, the residents sent 250 postcards to the CM. They are planning to send 1 lakh postcards to him. “If rain continues, there can be more building collapses. There is a need for urgent attention on the issue. We are trying different ways to reach out to the state government. A higher FSI will at least give hope towards redevelopment,” said Ritu Wadhwani, 45, a local resident.

For the past two years, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) is functioning without a town planning officer. This has led to more illegal buildings mushrooming in the city.

“Since the onset of monsoon, there have been many slab collapses in the city following which many buildings have been vacated. It has left many homeless. Because of lack of FSI in the city, redevelopment is not possible,” said Sanjay Lulla, 30, resident of Ulhasnagar.

“Three years ago, we vacated almost 20% of the dangerous buildings in the city. It is difficult to evacuate people due to the lack of transit camps. There is hardly any vacant space to make provision for more transit camps,” said Yuvraj Bhadane, public relations officer, UMC.

In the past 10 years, more than 30 buildings are waiting for the redevelopment nod.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the residents staying adjacent to the recently collapsed Mahak building protested outside the Mantralaya. They wanted to meet Fadnavis to highlight the problems they have been facing. But, the police did not allow them to do so, citing security reasons.

