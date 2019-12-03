Unauthorised colonies’ bill excludes many areas: Congress

cities

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday raised its ante against the BJP-led central government over the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra led a protest march outside Nirman Bhawan and demanded the removal of section 7(A)from the notification passed by the Centre granting ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies.

Section 7 (A) means colonies falling under reserved or notified forests, around ASI-protected monuments, Yamuna floodplains and national highways, etc., won’t get ownership rights, according to the notification.

The party said several neighbourhoods will remain out of the ambit of regularisation due to this provision.

“Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said nearly 9% colonies will go out of the purview of regularisation but the truth is that this notification will affect around 40% of the unauthorised colonies. The truth is that this government does not want to give ownership rights to residents of unauthorised neighbourhoods,” Chopra said at the protest.

The protesters on Tuesday marched towards the central ministry building, scaling barricades while chanting anti-government slogans.

Delhi police detained several Congress workers and leaders, including Chopra, during the protest march and took them to the Mandir Marg police station. They were released within 45 minutes.

Responding to the Congress’s allegations,Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “A few colonies fall in the O-zone while some portions of several unauthorised colonies fall in other excluded categories like forests, ASI and master plan roads. The total area does not exceed 9.14% of the total 170.41 sqkm area of unauthorised colonies.”