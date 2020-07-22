Under-construction liquor vend razed in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:15 IST

Taking action against illegal constructions, the Ludhiana municipal corporation on Wednesday razed an illegal liquor vend being established on Dugri road and sealed a factory in a residential area in Kartar Nagar. The MC team also razed an illegal ramp established outside a commercial building in Dugri road.

Officials said the liquor vend was being established against building bylaws and the owner also did not submit the change of land use (CLU) fees.

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Stern action will be taken against illegal constructions in the coming days and I have also directed building branch officials to expedite recovery of dues from residents.”