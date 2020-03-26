Under lockdown, no fresh coronavirus case in Himachal in three days

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 11:55 IST

DHARAMSHALA: Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case for the third consecutive day.

So far, the state has seen three confirmed cases, including one fatality. All three cases have been reported from Kangra district. All three cases have a travel history.

The two patients, who tested positive on March 21, are under treatment in the isolation ward of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

A Tibetan man died of acute respiratory distress in the casualty ward of the medical college on March 23. He was later diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

Medical superintendent Dr Surinder Singh Bhardwaj said that the symptomatic patients referred to the medical college on Tuesday had tested negative.

The Tibetan man had a travel history to France and Thailand and had flu-like symptoms.

So far, 99 samples have been tested in Himachal Pradesh out of which 96 are negative. As many as 2,186 people with travel history to coronavirus-affected countries have been put under surveillance of which 1,373 are quarantined at home or in isolation wards; 591 have completed the mandatory 28-day quarantine period; and the rest have left the state.

A maximum 398 people are quarantined in the most populous district of Kangra; 238 in Una; 190 in Hamirpur; 131 in Solan and 123 in Shimla.