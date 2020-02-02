Undertrial attacks inmate, officer at Yerawada jail, booked

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:10 IST

PUNE: An inmate at Yerawada central jail has been booked for assaulting a fellow inmate and a jail official with a piece of tile.

The complaint has been lodged by Dattatray Sonune, 46, a resident jail officer. According to him, the accused identified as Akash alias Munna Dattatray Mhaske first attacked him with a piece of broken tile that he had managed to slip inside his cell and then attacked an inmate on his head.

Police sub-inspector Amol Waghmare of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.

“So far, all we know is that the attack was unprovoked. We will investigate the matter further,” said assistant police inspector S Karpe who was incharge of Yerawada police station on Saturday.

According to officials, the inmate attacked sustained grievous injuries on his forehead and is undergoing treatment. He has been identified as Sahebrao Haridas Raut.

The incident happened at 10 am on Saturday morning. Mhaske is an inmate of the circle three of barrack one in the jail, where the incident took place. He s undertrial. The victim, Raut, is a convict. The two had an earlier rivalry. However, the police are yet to investigate the reason behind the attack, said officials.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the inmate at Yerawada police station.