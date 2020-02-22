e-paper
Home / Cities / Unemployed teachers protest outside Punjab CM’s house in Patiala

Unemployed teachers protest outside Punjab CM’s house in Patiala

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Members of the ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union protesting against the Punjab government outside CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s residence in Patiala on Saturday.  
Members of the ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union protesting against the Punjab government outside CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s residence in Patiala on Saturday.  (BHARAT BHUSHAN/HT)
         

The unemployed TET-ETT pass teachers protested outside the residence of Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh over their long-pending demands of employment in Patiala on Saturday.

They raised slogans against the Punjab government. In the morning, the teachers from across state gathered at Nehru Park and then marched towards the CM’s residence, where they had planned to sit on a protest.

Meanwhile, cops took some teachers in custody to prevent them from reaching the CM’s residence. The unemployed teachers who were rounded up, have been identified as Sonu Bawa and Jatinder from Jalalabad, Narinderpal from Sangrur, Akwinder from Barbara, Sonia from Patiala, and Rajvir from Muktsar. They were released by the evening.

One of the unemployed teachers union leader said that they are demanding that the state government should advertise for recruitment of 12,000 teachers immediately and issue notifications regarding 595 backlog posts. Meanwhile, they also demanded relaxation in the age limit. The upper age limit should be fixed at 42 years.

Deepak Kamboj, state president of the ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union, said that since September 4 last year, they have been sitting on protest in Sangrur for their genuine demands.

“The state government is not paying any attention to our demands despite our long struggle. Consequently, we gheraoed the CM’s residences,” he said.

“We are protesting to get jobs since long. But all the state government did is call us for meetings. On February 13, we met representative of the state government, but the meeting remained inconclusive,” he added.

“Meanwhile, Patiala MP (member Parliament) Preneet Kaur met us and assured that our demands will be fulfilled,” he said.

