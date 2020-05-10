e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Unidentified hunters booked for laying trap for leopard in Panchkula village

Unidentified hunters booked for laying trap for leopard in Panchkula village

Medical reports suggest hunters had laid a paw trap after which the big cat lost a paw and died on Friday

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Coresspondent
HT Coresspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A leopard which was rescued from Tikri village in Morni, Panchkula, succumbed to its injuries on Friday, following which a team of wildlife dept officials has been set up to probe the matter.
A leopard which was rescued from Tikri village in Morni, Panchkula, succumbed to its injuries on Friday, following which a team of wildlife dept officials has been set up to probe the matter. (Sant Arora/HT)
         

Police have booked unidentified persons for allegedly laying a trap for a leopard in Morni block of Panchkula district. The big cat was rescued on Thursday after it fell into an empty water tank and was found with its right paw cut off. The leopard which was sent to a zoo in Pipli, Kurukshetra after the rescue, succumbed to injuries on Friday, said officials.

In a police complaint, Morni wildlife inspector Ramkesh submitted that his department’s guard had received a tip off from a local about a leopard trapped in a 15-foot deep empty ground-level water tank Tikri village on Thursday at around 10am. The guard had rushed to the spot and apprised him about the situation. After a rescue operation, the leopard was shifted to Pipli zoo.

The wildlife department’s veterinary doctor, who conducted a medical check of the male leopard, had told the officials that the leopard was very fragile and exhausted after it lost its right paw to a trap. With broken nails and multiple injuries on its rear legs, left leg, face and its back, the leopard was having difficulty in walking, he added.

“On the basis of the vet’s medical report and condition of leopard, it is suspected that hunters set up a paw-trap for the leopard. The report states that its right paw was cut off after getting caught in the trap,” said the wildlife official.

Ramkesh further said that besides policemen, a special team of wildlife department has been set up to probe the matter. Chandimandir SHO inspector Deepak Kumar said that based on the complaint submitted by the wildlife department, an FIR under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, was registered.

top news
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Tamil Nadu overtakes Delhi, becomes 3rd most Covid-19 infected state
Tamil Nadu overtakes Delhi, becomes 3rd most Covid-19 infected state
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Deer gets kiss of life after crashing through roof of Mumbai slum
Deer gets kiss of life after crashing through roof of Mumbai slum
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Covid-19: Vikram Chandra discusses how govt can solve migrant crisis
Covid-19: Vikram Chandra discusses how govt can solve migrant crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In