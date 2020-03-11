e-paper
Home / Cities / Uniforms to be mandatory for cab drivers

Uniforms to be mandatory for cab drivers

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:54 IST
Hindustantimes
         

HT Correspondent

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

LUCKNOW The district administration is going to make uniforms mandatory for cab drivers in order to give them an identity.

The initiative is part of the Smart City Mission, under which drivers associated with cab services, including Ola and Uber, would be covered.

“We plan to make uniforms mandatory for cab drivers. This will not only help in identifying them, but also make them presentable,” said Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner, who recently held a meeting on the issue.

He said the colour and pattern of the uniforms would be decided at another meeting. “We are giving a thought on having light blue or khaki coloured uniform for the drivers. But it would be finalised in the next meeting,” said a senior official with the district administration.

The administration also plans to cover auto-rickshaw and tempo drivers under this initiative. “The provision for uniforms already exists. But due to poor implementation, most of the drivers are not seen in uniforms. It will be ensured that all drivers are now in uniform. This would also make them more disciplined,” the official added.

Officials are mulling anti-encroachment drives at all parking lots and implementation of ‘one city one card’ scheme, under which people can make payments for all public transport systems through one card.

