e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Union govt to spend ₹1 lakh crore to boost agri infrastructure: MoS Kataria

Union govt to spend ₹1 lakh crore to boost agri infrastructure: MoS Kataria

He said that the new farm bills will not have any impact on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the existing mandi system in the country.

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Ratan Lal Kataria, Union minister of state for Jal Shakti
Ratan Lal Kataria, Union minister of state for Jal Shakti(HT PHOTO)
         

Union minister of state for Jal Shakti, Ratan Lal Kataria on Saturday accused the opposition parties of spreading false information about the three agriculture legislations passed by the Union government.

“These bills are historic and will bring major reforms in agriculture marketing by increasing the income of farmers but some opposition parties are spreading lies and misleading farmers for political advantage,” said Kataria in an interaction with media persons at Kurukshetra.

Kataria said that these bills will not have any impact on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the existing mandi system in the country. Kataria said the centre has decided to spend Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure and Rs 500 crore to improve the financial condition of farmers. He said that the MSP will continue as the government had paid Rs 7 lakh crore as MSP in the past six years.

Kataria, however, urged the farmers to adopt alternative crops as paddy is a water guzzling crop and the production of 1 kg of rice takes 3, 500 liters of water. “Farmers should take the advantage of the schemes initiated by the state government for crop diversification,” said Kataria.

Replying to a question on Hathras incident, the union minister said that the Uttar Pradesh police was working on the case and action was taken against officials for their negligence.

top news
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In