Union health minister urged to increase penalty for assault on doctors

Sep 11, 2019

PUNE: Representatives of various doctors’ associations in the city met Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday and discussed their concern over rising assaults on doctors across the country, among other issues.

Citing the recent lynching of a 71-year-old doctor from Assam, IMA’s immediate past president Dr. Rajan Sancheti said the main topic was increasing violence against doctors in the country and how it can be tackled.

The doctors demanded an increase in the penalty from five years’ imprisonment to ten years for anyone who abuses or assaults doctors or vandalises nursing homes and hospitals. The minister promised to give this suggestion a consideration and discuss it in Rajya Sabha, said Dr. Sancheti.

Other issues discussed were making the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 (PCPNDT Act) more “doctor-friendly” by preventing misuse by local authorities.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan updated the doctors on the National medical commission bill, 2019 and steps to increase post-graduate medical seats in the country to improve doctor-patient ratio.

Those present for the meeting included representatives of Indian Medical Association (Pune), Pune Radiology Association and General Practitioners Association of Pune.

