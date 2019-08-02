Unnao case: Truck driver, cleaner get 7-day JC

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:09 IST

LUCKNOW: Special judicial magistrate, CBI court, Anuradha Shukla on Friday ordered seven-day judicial custody for driver Ashish Kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the truck that rammed into a car in Rae Bareli on Sunday, seriously injuring the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer and killing her two aunts.

The court will resume hearing on Saturday for police custody remand of the driver and cleaner.

Also, the court allowed CBI to question Mahesh Singh, uncle of the rape survivor, who is currently lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

The court amended its transit remand order, given earlier, for the driver and cleaner after the CBI’s public prosecutor informed it about the Supreme Court’s latest order staying transfer of the Rae Bareli accident case to New Delhi.

In the Supreme Court on Friday, a bench of Chief Justice of India Rajan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta kept its earlier order in abeyance after solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, informed the court that the accident took place on July 28 and investigation was in progress.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered transferring of all five cases related with the Unnao rape case to the court of Dharmesh Sharma, district judge, Tis Hazari court, New Delhi. But on Friday, the apex court accepted the CBI’s plea seeking more time to probe the Rae Bareli accident case.

Meanwhie, a group of lawyers turned up at the CBI court here when they came to know that the accused truck driver and the cleaner did not have any defence counsel.

Lawyers Dileep Singh Bhaudharia, Pankaj Tripathi, DK Shukla and Vishnu Shanker Singh reached the court along with necessary papers to represent the two.

But both the accused were so afraid and perturbed that they refused any form of help from lawyers.

“When I came to know that the driver and the cleaner did not have any counsel, I reached court to represent them. But both of them seemed to be disturbed by the turn of events and refused any legal help,” said lawyers Bhaudharia and Tripathi.

