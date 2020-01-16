e-paper
Unsafe message: Road safety awareness banners hang loosely

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:44 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

While officials are creating road safety awareness by putting up banners across the city, the move is going against the message.

Some banners have been placed in such a way that they are hanging dangerously across Sion- Panvel highway. The posters are sticking out on lanes on the highway which may result to serious accident, injuring commuters.

The police, traffic and Regional Traffic officials (RTO) are celebrating road safety week from January 11 to January 16 and have planned several initiatives and awareness drives to generate awareness among motorists.

Posters and banners have road safety messages and have been put up across the city. Commuters have complained that those banners on Sion-Panvel Highway are posing a threat to motorists.

Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The dangerously placed banners will be taken out. Also, if any banner has been put up illegally, it would be removed. I have asked officials to take necessary action.”

Amit Nohwar, a Panvel resident, said, “I noticed many traffic safety banners hanging randomly on the highway. They pose a risk to the commuters and may lead to accidents. The important signages on highway have got hidden under the banners.”

“I tried to complain and dialled 100. The officers said my complaint would be forwarded and necessary action would be taken,” said Nohwar.

Other commuters have complained about the issue.

“The police are spreading a positive message but in their haste to make maximum impact they have defaced the Utsav Chowk with banners,” said Ugrasen Tiwary, a Kharhgar resident.

