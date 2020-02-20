e-paper
UP Bar Council to list courts needing more security

UP Bar Council to list courts needing more security

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow: The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh will suggest to the state government courts that need more security arrangements as compared to others across the state.

In the fiscal budget 2020-21 the state government has proposed Rs 75 crore for installing CCTV cameras and other security equipment in lower courts across the state.

There are 75 district courts in the state.

The Yogi government’s decision was a sequel to the recent incidents of violence in district courts across the state.

To recall, two groups of lawyers clashed in the Lucknow district court on February 13 and one group attacked another with crude bombs. After the incident, the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh constituted a committee to probe the incident and submit report by March 1.

“Some courts in the state need more security as compared to others. We will suggest to the state government courts that need additional security arrangements,” said Hari Shanker Singh, chairman, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

“At present we have identified courts in Basti, Agra, Meerut, Bijnor, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow that need special focus from security point of view,” said Singh.

Brajesh Pathak, law minister in the state government, pointed out that adequate security arrangements would be made in all courts.

“We are open to all suggestions from the Bar Council. Adequate security arrangements will be made in all courts. If the Bar Council suggests some courts that need additional security then we will consider them,” said Pathak.

The law minister also assured more funds for security in courts, if required, in the supplementary budget.

Special Security Force

It may be pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF), a specialised dedicated security force, is to be constituted for security in district courts across the state.

This decision was taken after sensational killing of a double murder accused in a courtroom in Bijnor district before chief judicial magistrate on December 17 last.

Murder of first-ever woman president of UP Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav, took place inside the district court campus, Agra, on June 12 last. Besides, advocate Jagnarayan Yadav, 63, was shot dead inside the Basti district court on February 28 last.

Two groups of lawyers clashed in Lucknow district court on February 13. In the incident, one group used crude bombs.

