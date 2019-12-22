UP BJP to start registration campaign for refugees from Dec 26

LUCKNOW: Amid anti-CAA protests across the state, BJP on Sunday announced to start registration campaign for refugees seeking Indian citizenship and also launch month-long campaign to dispel misconceptions about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from December 26.

Anti-CAA violent protests had rocked the state, claiming 19 lives including one in the state capital.

“Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are spreading rumours and misguiding people on the CAA. All violent protests across the state are being fuelled by the opposition,” Swatantra Dev Singh, state president of the BJP, told media persons here on Sunday.

“To dispel all these rumours and misconceptions, BJP will carry out state-wide campaign from December 26 to January 25 to apprise people of CAA-related facts,” said Singh.

“Party will reach out to people in villages and cities to apprise them of the CAA and its usage,” he added.

On the occasion, Singh also declared that the party would launch registration campaign for refugees who have been waiting for the Indian citizenship.

“The CAA is for persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. We will also start registration campaign for refugees who have been waiting for the Indian citizenship,” announced Singh.

The BJP will also launch this registration campaign simultaneously with the awareness campaign on the CAA from December 26.

Meanwhile, the state BJP president tried to reach out to the Muslim community and assured them that no Muslim would be affected by the CAA.

Commenting on violence and loss of public and private property during the statewide anti-CAA protests, Singh said, “The government will realise financial loss from perpetrators of the violence.”

On ‘bonhomie’ between the Samajwadi Party and the TMC, which is at present in power in West Bengal, Singh said, “Akhilesh Yadav must try to contest election against TMC in West Bengal. Then he will realise the ground reality there.” Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in 2021.

On Samajwadi Party’s opposition to the installation of statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan, Singh said: “Atal Bihari Vajpayee was ‘Jan Nayak’ and the Lok Bhawan was constructed with public money.”

It may be pointed out that anti-CAA protest had taken a violent turn in the state capital on December 19 leading to death of one person. Next day, protests fanned out to several districts across the state.

Around 875 people have been arrested across the state related with these violent protests.