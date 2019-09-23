UP brothers in net for killing friend in Ludhiana for ₹20,000

cities

Police solved the case of the blind murder of a 28-year-old man with the arrest of two UP-based men on Monday.

Police said the accused, Rajiv Kumar, 25, of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh and his brother Sandeep Kumar, 23, who were living in a rented accommodation in Shanti Vihar of Bhamian Kalan, conspired to murder Sarvesh Kumar, also hailing from Hardoi, in order to gulp the ₹20,000 which they had borrowed from him.

The accused had also tried to conceal his identity by crushing his face with a spare tire of their Maruti 800 car. The police have seized the car.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agarwal said Sarvesh’s body was found in the fields of Kadiana Kalan village on September 19. The police had recovered a blood-stained car wheel spanner near the body.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Meharban police station.

The accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

DECEASED’S FATHER IDENTIFIED BODY

Agarwal said it was on September 21 when Sarvesh’s father Suresh Kumar of Hardoi along with his brother Satish Kumar had come to Ludhiana looking for the victim and identified the body. Sarvesh was living in Bhamian Kalan and was working as a labourer in a factory in Mangat village, while the accused were hosiery workers in city. Sarvesh was supposed to visit his native place on September 20.

Agarwal said police zeroed in on the accused during probe and arrested them from Khwajke village at Rahon Road.

VICTIM NEEDED MONEY TOO VISIT HOME

“The duo revealed that they had borrowed ₹20,000 from Sarvesh four months ago and promised to return the money within one month. They said Sarvesh had started pressuring them for returning the money as he had to visit his family,” he said.

“The accused confessed that they wanted to gulp the money so they called Sarvesh to their house on September 18, took him in their car for drinking, and promised to deposit the money in his bank account on September 20. After consuming liquor, the accused took him to Kadiana Kalan, where they bludgeoned him to death,” the police chief said.

