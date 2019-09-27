UP CM likely to formally launch Kanya Sumangla scheme on Diwali

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:04 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to formally launch the Kanya Sumangala scheme on Diwali to give financial assistance to the girl child.

The scheme was announced in the budget for the current fiscal and notified in March.

In an informal interaction with reporters recently, the chief minister hinted at the Diwali launch as the government has rolled out an exhaustive plan to sensitise people across the state.

The scheme will be implemented with retrospective effect from April 1, 2019. The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be deposited at time of the girl child’s birth. The second instalment of Rs 1,000 will be deposited when the girl gets her vaccination in the first year of birth. Two instalments of Rs 2,000 each and one of Rs 3,000 will be deposited when the child takes admission in class 1, class 6 and class 9, respectively. The final instalment of Rs 5,000 will be released when the girl takes admission in a graduate course or two-year diploma course after class 12.

As per the government document, the eligibility criteria for the scheme is the family needs to be a native of UP, for which they will have to produce documentary evidence like Aadhaar, ration card or voter card.

A maximum of two children per family can receive this benefit. A family should also have a maximum of two children to be eligible.

The family income cap has been fixed at Rs 3 lakh per annum. People can apply with the DPO office, SDM and BDO office by filling up the relevant form.

“One has to bring a bank passbook, residence proof, photo ID, income certificate, latest photograph of the girl child and affidavit on a prescribed format,” an official said.

