UP CM to flag off Ganga raths today

UP CM to flag off Ganga raths today

cities Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off Ganga raths on Thursday before the launch of the Ganga Yatra on January 27.

In a video conference on Wednesday, the chief minister directed with the district magistrates and the superintendents of police to prepare a work plan for the yatra.

The chief minister also asked the officers to ensure that waste was not released in the river. He told them to organise an awareness programme for organic farming, plantation, sports, animal husbandry and environment protection in the villages. The use of plastic will be prohibited as well, he said.

A development package for Meerut district’s ancient town of Hastinapur may be announced to coincide with the Ganga yatra that chief minister Yogi Aditaynath will launch in Bijnor, those in the know of things said.

After its launch, the yatra is expected to reach Hastinapur, which was at the centre of the epic Mahabharata, the same day.

BJP MLC Yashwant Singh, who leads the Loktantra Senani Samiti, said, “A delegation of the Loktantra Senani Samiti will visit Hastinapur on January 26 to celebrate the Republic Day near the ruins of Raja Shantanu Palace. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath may announce a package for the development of Hastinapur on January 27.”

A state government officer said, “Along with participating in Ganga aarti, the chief minister will address a public meeting. He will also visit the villages near the Ganga to review development projects. The chief minister is likely to have night halt at Hastinapur.”

Yashwant Singh had handed over a memorandum to the chief minister earlier, demanding development of Hastinapur and maintenance of the ancient sites there.

The chief minister had directed the tourism and culture department to prepare a detailed project report on Hastinapur.

Principal secretary, tourism, Jitendra Kumar said the district tourism department was directed to submit a report for development of the tourist spots in Hastinapur.

