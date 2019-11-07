UP energy minister sends notice to state Cong chief

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:23 IST

Uttar Pradesh energy minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday sent a defamation notice to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu giving him an ultimatum to apologise within 24 hours for making ‘indecent allegations’ against him regarding the alleged Rs 2,600 crore EPF scam in the state power department.

If Lallu failed to tender an apology for his statements proceedings of criminal and civil defamation would be initiated against him, the minister said.

“The notice has been sent to the Congress leader by the energy minister for making wrong, derogatory and indecent allegations against him in connection with the case,” PRO in the energy department Ankush Tripathi said.

The notice said, “The statement made by you (Lallu) is totally wrong, malicious and misleading. You have given this statement without verifying the facts as part of a conspiracy” to harm Sharma’s image and prestige and to defame him.

Lallu had circulated many questions on the PF scam and asked Sharma to reply to them if he was clean. Sharma said he had no role in transfer of PF to the DHFL and he had never gone on a foreign visit as was being alleged by Lallu.

“PF is managed by an independent trust and he (the minister) did not hold any post in it. The decision to transfer PF to DHFL was taken by the SP regime and not during the tenure of the BJP government,” the minister said.

The minister said the Congress leader be cautious while giving any statement on the issue.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)