UP excise department orders crackdown on sale of overpriced liquor

: The state excise department on Thursday issued orders to check overpricing of liquor in Uttar Pradesh. The step was taken after a high-level departmental review meeting chaired by excise minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri.

Different governments in the state have grappled with the problem of sale of overpriced liquor for nearly a decade or more.

“Let’s be clear. Overrating of liquor won’t be tolerated at any cost. In case this is reported, strict action would be initiated,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, principal secretary, excise, signalling a crackdown on such unscrupulous sellers.

During the Bahujan Samaj Party rule from 2007 to 2012, when a particular group enjoyed a monoply, liquor sellers would overcharge customers anywhere between Rs 5 to Rs 25 over and above the price mentioned.

“Back then, it was clear that the lobby that ran majority of shops in the state and also controlled the trade would openly overcharge but the situation didn’t improve even during Samajwadi Party regime. I remember the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav ordering suspension of the district excise officer in Rae Bareli for not being able to check overpricing of liquor. Yet, things didn’t improve,” said an official of the excise department.

The official said that now it had been made mandatory for liquor sellers to display rates. In most shops, the phone numbers where people could inform if they were made to pay more had also been displayed.

“Yet, it can’t be said with full confidence that things are okay across the state. But the intent to set things right is there,” said the officer.

The excise department’s intent to control the liquor mafia was also made clear at the meeting.

A whopping 9.29 lakh litre of illegal liquor has been seized in the state till August, the UP excise department officials shared at the departmental review meeting chaired by Agnihotri.

As many as 357 vehicles used to smuggle illegal liquor were also been seized and 1857 accused have been sent to jail over the last one year in the state, the minister was informed.

Bhoosreddy said at the review meeting that against 13749 cases over the same period last year, this year, till August as many as 20054 cases were registered.

