UP govt adopting double standards in Chinmayanand case, says Cong

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:05 IST

The Congress on Thursday charged the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh with adopting ‘dual standards’ in the treatment being accorded to the accused and the ‘victim’ (a woman law student) in the Chinmayanand case.

The party said while the accused, former union minister Chimyanand, was resting in the name of medical treatment the ‘victim’ had been sent to jail.

Chimyanand had been admitted to the SGPGI Lucknow following a complaint of chest pain, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said in an interaction with media persons.

She said though angiography had found no blockage, Chinmyanand was said to be recovering at the premier medical institute.

Shrinate said the crime graph in the state was going up. Twelve public representatives of the BJP had been accused of crime against women, she alleged.

She said chief minister Yogi Adityanath himself had admitted rising crime in the state legislature.

Replying to a question, Congress MLA Aradhna Mishra said her party had fought for the cause of the Unnao rape survivor. She said the party would also fight for the cause of the woman student in the Shahjahanpur case.

CONG CANDIDATE FILES PAPERS FOR

LUCKNOW CANTT BYPOLL

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Dilpreet Singh filed his nomination papers for by-election to the Lucknow Cantt seat at the Collectorate in the state capital. Senior party leaders addressed a public meeting in Alambagh area before the candidate filed his papers.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 22:05 IST