UP govt preparing data bank to tap NRIs

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:13 IST

The UP NRI department is planning to set up a project management unit to strengthen its connect with non-resident Indians (NRIs) spread across the globe.

The initiative is aimed at exploring development opportunities in different fields in state in coordination with the larger diaspora.

The NRI department, created specially to cater to the diaspora community, is also in the process of preparing extensive databank of NRIs to establish a direct connect with them.

According to cabinet minister and UP government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh, the department is undergoing major restructuring to improve coordination with the NRI community so that it could grow in different fields like economic, employment generation, health, education, etc.

“A databank of NRIs spread across the globe is being created through the Prime Minister Office (PMO) for organising different engagement programmes between NRIs and state government,” he said.

As per the cabinet minister, the initiative was aimed at ensuring their participation in road show for different state government development programmes including the investor summit.

The NRI connect would also help promote Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) besides the selected One District One Product (ODOP).

The UPNRI department, has already initiated the process of contacting Indian embassies to collate data and profiles of persons of Uttar Pradesh origin.

It may be mentioned that the UP NRI department has also provided a link of NRI Directory on its website www.upnri.com which will have list of members registered on the website. The directory can be viewed by only registered members.