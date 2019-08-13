UP govt seeks compliance report on plastic ban

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:40 IST

HT Correspondent

The state government has sought a report from district magistrates, municipal commissioner and other officials within three days on non-compliance of the ban on plastic in the state capital.

The government has also sought a list of traders selling banned plastic items.

As per the state government’s order last year, sale and manufacture of polythene below 50 microns and single-use plastic items was banned in Lucknow.

Various departments initiated action to curb sale and manufacture of banned plastic. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) spearheaded the campaign that lasted for a month. Close to five tonnes of banned plastic was seized by municipal officials and a fine of around Rs 48 lakh was slapped on violators since July 15 this year.

An FIR was also lodged and three plastic manufacturing units were sealed in the same period.

“We will step up efforts to curb the use and sale of plastic in Lucknow. We also need some support from the police so that the LMC can act against manufacturers and wholesalers of banned plastic items. We will soon prepare a list of repeat offenders and hand it over to the administration for further action,” said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner.

After a recent order by additional chief secretary (home) Awnish Awasthi, the government has asked officials to submit a list of traders who continue to sell banned plastic items.

Strict action will be taken against the station house officer, sales tax officer and municipal officer of the area where plastic items are found to be sold after August 31.

The government also proposed a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and 6 months’ jail for those who violate the ban.

23 units closed, but plastic supply is on

As many as 23 thermoforming plants functional in Lucknow were shut down after plastic items were banned last year, according to Ram Karan, regional officer, UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

“These plants were found to be manufacturing plastic items that were banned by the government. We issued them notices, after which the plants were closed,” he said.

“After the closure, no such thermoforming plant is active in the Lucknow district,” the officer asserted.

However despite shutdown of such units, there has been no apparent dip in use of single-use plastic items.

Sunil Bansal, one of the entrepreneurs who owned a thermoforming plant, said: “The same quantity of plastic items is still in use. Now plastic items manufactured in Delhi-NCR are being sold here and traders like us are out of business.”

