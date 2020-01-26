UP govt, Zurich International form new agency to develop, operate Jewar airport

cities

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:50 IST

A special purpose vehicle has been formed on the lines of Delhi Intentional Airport Limited (DIAL) in order to start work at the Jewar airport project. Officials said, the newly formed Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) will get security clearances from the ministry of home affairs by January 31, 2020, paving way for construction at the site immediately.

The YIAPL will be responsible for the development and the operations of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar.

The special purpose vehicle will have directors from the Uttar Pradesh civil aviation department, Noida International Airport Limited and Zurich International AG—the concessionaire selected for developing the Jewar airport.

On January 1, 2020, the project monitoring and implementation committee had asked Zurich International AG, to form a special purpose vehicle by January 31, 2020. The committee had also fixed January 31,2020 as the deadline for getting security clearances from the home ministry.

“Once the special purpose vehicle, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, gets security clearances, the Noida International airport Limited (NIAL) will sign a concessionaire agreement with the SPV. After the concessionaire agreement is signed between the two companies, construction work at the site will start. The development of an airport project can’t start before getting the security clearances and the signing of the agreement,” Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer for the airport with the NIAL. The NIAL is a UP government agency which was formed to supervise the airport development. Apart from the Uttar Pradesh government, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), the Greater Noida authority, as well as the Noida authority, have stakes in the NIAL.

After security clearances and the signing of the concessionaire agreement, the Airport Economic Regularity Authority of India will chalk out fares among other things, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration is likely to take possession of the remaining of the 1239.14 hectares of agricultural land that is to be handed over to the NIAL. The NIAL will provide the land to the Swiss company, Zurich International AG, under phase 1 of the project.

“We are in the process of taking over the physical possession of remaining land which is around 10 per cent of the total 1239.14 hectares of land needed for phase 1. We will soon finish the task of taking over the physical possession of the remaining land paving way for the work to begin at the site,” sub-divisional magistrate, Abhay Kumar Singh, who is the nodal officer for land acquisition for the airport.