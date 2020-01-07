UP hangman on standby for executing theDelhi rapists

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:40 IST

LUCKNOW /MEERUT Pawan Kumar aka ‘Pawan Jallad’, 55, a hangman from Uttar Pradesh, has been kept on standby for hanging the four convicts of 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder, after a Delhi court on Tuesday issued their death warrants, said UP prison officials.

The court has fixed January 22 as the day for the hanging.

Director general of UP Prison Administration and Reforms, Anand Kumar said, “We have kept Pawan Kumar, a hangmen from Meerut, on standby since we had received a request from Tihar jail officials on December 9, 2019. We have not received any fresh request after issuance of the death warrants. Pawan will be sent for the execution if he is needed.”

Pawan, father of five daughters and two sons, told media persons in Meerut that executing the rapists will give him satisfaction “because they committed the most heinous crime with an innocent girl.”

He said he had not received any official communication yet, but “I am ready for it.”

On preparations for the hanging, he said “I need to check the rope, wooden platform and other things as per the weight of those who will be hanged. I have the courage to hang all four together.”

Anand Kumar said the state prison administration has another hangman named Ahmadullah in Lucknow district jail but at present he is indisposed.

Earlier, a letter was sent by Tihar authorities to UP prison officials seeking services of the two hangmen of the state. The letter mentioned that the two hangmen’s services could be required, as some convicts in Tihar jail, who were awarded capital punishment, had exhausted their legal and constitutional remedies, and were now to be hanged.

Pawan’s original name is Sindhi Ram and his he belongs to the fourth generation of a family that adopted the profession of ‘jallad.’ His father Mammu Singh was also a ‘jallad’ and his grandfather ‘Kallu Jallad’ hanged the killers of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Pawan is excited to do his first execution but rues his meagre stipend -- Rs 5,000 per month. He has demanded an increase in his stipend to Rs 20,000.

Six people were convicted for brutally raping a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus while she was on her way back home on December 16, 2012. She later died of her injuries but the brutal gang rape sparked nationwide fury that led to a new legislation to deal with such heinous crimes. Of the six convicts, one was a minor, who was sent to a rehabilitation centre and another, Ram Singh, committed suicide in Tihar Jail.