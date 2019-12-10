e-paper
Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
UP head constable booked for sexual assault attempt on minor boy

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 16:29 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
A head constable posted in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended on Monday after allegations surfaced that he had attempted to sexually assault a 13-year-old boy on Friday, said police. The victim had come to the Sikandarpur Vaishya police station of Kasganj to meet his father who was being questioned in connection with a construction related dispute.

Superintendent of police (SP) Kasganj Shushil Ghule said, “The family members of the boy complained to the police on Monday after which a case was registered at the Sikandarpur Vaishya police station under sections 377 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code for attempted sodomy. The accused head constable, Tribhuvan Singh Yadav, has been suspended.”

He said the incident took place on December 6 when a complaint was received against the father of the victim.

“The police brought both the parties to the Sikandarpur Vaishya station for questioning,” said Ghule.

“The teenage boy also came to the police station to meet his father. The boy’s family alleged that Tribhuvan Singh Yadav took him to a room nearby where he asked him to undress. At this point the boy got scared and ran away,” said the SP adding that the matter was being probed.

Ghule said the victim was sent for medical examination on Tuesday. “A departmental inquiry has also been ordered and the boy is being taken to the court for his statement, as required by the law.’

He said the accused cop had not been arrested as yet. “The head constable has been found absent since the day of the incident. This factor is also being taken into consideration during the investigation,” said Ghule.

