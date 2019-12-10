e-paper
UP man dead, co-worker hurt in bike crash

Police say both of them were under the influence of alcohol and were not wearing helmets; used to work as helpers with a catering company

Dec 10, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A man was killed while his co-worker sustained severe injuries after their motorcycle hit a road divider and crashed into the railing of a bridge on Sidhwan canal near Zone-D office of Ludhiana municipal corporation in Sarabha Nagar in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Chintu Kumar, 21, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

He was living in a rented accommodation at Sunet village. The injured is Sumit Kumar, 22, a resident of the same locality. The duo worked as helpers with a catering company.

According to police, both of the victims were drunk and were not wearing helmets.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer (SHO) Madhu Bala said Chintu, Sumit and their other co-workers used to live together in a rented accommodation in Sunet.

“In the wee hours of Tuesday, Chintu and Sumit were returning to their accommodation on a bike and were drunk. In inebriated condition, they lost control over their two-wheeler. The bike crashed into the railing of a bridge after hitting a road divider. Chintu’s head smashed on the divider and he died on the spot, while Sumit suffered severe injuries,” she added.

She said some passersby called an ambulance and took Sumit to hospital.

The SHO said they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following the statement of Kapil Kumar, brother of the deceased.

