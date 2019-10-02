UP minister inaugurates UPSRTC’s first baby care cubicle

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:54 IST

Minister of state for transport (independent charge) Ashok Katiyar inaugurated the first ‘breastfeeding cubicle’ for lactating mothers at the Kaiserbagh bus station in the presence of UNICEF state head Ruth Leno, marking the statewide launch of the project on Tuesday.

The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has plans such cubicles at all its main bus stations throughout the state by December. Each cubicle will consist of two baby feeding cabins and one utility cabin with privacy arrangements and necessary signs in Hindi and English.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said putting up breastfeeding cubicles for mothers at the bus stations was an attempt aimed at women empowerment and child care. “The corporation will continue to take passenger-friendly measures,” he said.

The UPSRTC board had approved a proposal last month after the corporation felt the need for setting up such cubicles at bus stations for the convenience of women and babies. Currently the corporation has a total of 242 operational bus stations.

“UPSRTC has allocated Rs 2.5 crore for this “special project” of UPSRTC in the honour and dignity” of all our lactating mothers and newborn children who are travelling by UPSRTC buses,” said managing director Raj Shekhar. The design and size of the breastfeeding cubicles, he said had been prescribed for all the regional managers to follow.

Principal secretary, transport, Arvind Kumar who was also present on the occasion said women officers had nominated the nodal staff for the upkeep of the breastfeeding cubicles and to make improvement based on the feedback and experience.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 00:54 IST