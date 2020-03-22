e-paper
Home / Cities / UP minister tests negative for Covid-19; no more positive cases in Ghaziabad

UP minister tests negative for Covid-19; no more positive cases in Ghaziabad

cities Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
The district health department officials Sunday said Atul Garg, the Uttar Pradesh minister of state (MoS) for medical, health & family welfare has tested negative for Covid-19.

Garg who is also an MLA from Ghaziabad constituency had taken to home isolation after he allegedly came in contact with state health minister Jay Pratap Singh. The latter had earlier attended a private party in Lucknow on March 14 where bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was also present. The singer had turned positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Garg samples were collected Saturday morning.

“The minister had taken to home isolation on Saturday and we took up his samples. His test reports came on Sunday and he has been found negative for Covid-19,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

Health officials said until Sunday evening, at least 67 samples have been sent for testing. 49 of these samples have turned negative while test reports of 16 people are still awaited.

“Two patients were found positive earlier, but they were discharged after they were kept in isolation and had recovered. As we wait for the results of 16 samples at present, we have no persons in Ghaziabad district who is positive for Covid-19. We have also increased the number of beds in isolation wards and six beds have been put up in the isolation ward at New District Women’s Hospital. Ten beds have been put at Santosh Medical College near old bus stand,” Dr Gupta added. “ We now have a total of 42 beds available with us in the district. In a day or two, we plan to have at least a total of 100 beds in isolation wards in the district.”

The officials added a total of 11 persons who were kept in the isolation wards at MMG district hospital and Sanjay Nagar combined government hospital.

“Out of these 11 in isolation, 10 people are at the MMG hosiptal and reports of seven of them have come negative. They will now be discharged,” Dr Ravinder Rana, chief medical superintendent, MMG hospital, said.

On Sunday as city residents observed the “janta curfew” announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the district health department conducted a mock drill of admitting patients at MMG district hospital.

“The mock drill was conducted to prepare for any emergency situation. On Sunday, we also completely sanitized all the three government hospitals,” Dr Gupta added.

